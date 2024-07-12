LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,863,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,397 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.53% of Radian Group worth $229,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RDN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 784,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,173. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $636,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.