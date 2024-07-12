LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.84% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $35,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $40.22. 335,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,980. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

