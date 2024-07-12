LSV Asset Management Has $26.86 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025,058 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $26,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 305.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1,216,358.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 413,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 413,562 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 640,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $2,145,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.24.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. 14,063,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,631,195. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

