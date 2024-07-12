LSV Asset Management Has $275.99 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,566,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278,316 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.20% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $275,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,156,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,098,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

