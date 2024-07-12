LSV Asset Management Has $32.69 Million Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Busey were worth $32,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Busey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Busey by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,552,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 31,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 66,588 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

First Busey Trading Up 0.4 %

BUSE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.86.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $110.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $54,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,517.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $54,763.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,517.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 365 shares of company stock valued at $7,725 and sold 27,390 shares valued at $642,668. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

See Also

