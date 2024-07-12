LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 174.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,442 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.86% of GMS worth $33,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in GMS by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in GMS by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in GMS by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in GMS by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,518 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $87.72. The company had a trading volume of 525,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.63. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMS. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

