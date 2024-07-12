LSV Asset Management Purchases 23,454 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $39,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMG shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,401. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $169.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

