LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,777,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,787 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $524,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 80,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 21,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,902,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,391,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

