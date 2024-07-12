LSV Asset Management Sells 251,250 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,676,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 251,250 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.46% of Gilead Sciences worth $415,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $69.96. 5,099,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,498,692. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

