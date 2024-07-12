LSV Asset Management Sells 2,669 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,445,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.70% of Guess? worth $45,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GES. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,910,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess? by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 800,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 90,205 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 10.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $1,784,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.83. 1,497,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GES shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Guess? Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

