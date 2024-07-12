LSV Asset Management Sells 30,300 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.15% of Global Payments worth $49,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 7.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $7,500,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,248. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.64. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

