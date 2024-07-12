LSV Asset Management Sells 31,400 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.09% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $25,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGBD remained flat at $18.21 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,080. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $924.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 93.57%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

