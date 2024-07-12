LSV Asset Management Sells 34,506 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,506 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.04% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $24,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 296.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

In related news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $173,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,285 shares in the company, valued at $526,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. 47,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $278.76 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

