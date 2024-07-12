LSV Asset Management Sells 76,684 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,684 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.79% of Penske Automotive Group worth $194,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. NDVR Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.17. 176,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.39. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.95 and a 1-year high of $180.04.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.