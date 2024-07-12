LSV Asset Management Sells 960,500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,355,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 960,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $342,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. 28,153,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,011,234. The stock has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a PE ratio of -484.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,800.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

