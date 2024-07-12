LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.46% of Phillips 66 worth $318,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $559,435,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $254,336,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Phillips 66 Stock Performance
Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $138.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,514. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $98.65 and a twelve month high of $174.08.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Further Reading
