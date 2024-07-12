Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 22.6%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) were up 22.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 74,152,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 30,688,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Lucid Group Stock Up 23.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

