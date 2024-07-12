Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$27.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$25.25.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Veritas Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.50.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$23.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.06. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$23.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The company has a market cap of C$5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

