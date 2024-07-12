Macquarie Cuts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $126.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Macquarie from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WYNN. Barclays lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.00.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $112.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.58.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,856 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,006 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 44,645 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,068,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

