Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the June 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Magic Empire Global Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of MEGL stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.72. Magic Empire Global has a 1-year low of 0.51 and a 1-year high of 1.78.
Magic Empire Global Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Magic Empire Global
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Magic Empire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Empire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.