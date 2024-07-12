Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the June 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Magic Empire Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MEGL stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.72. Magic Empire Global has a 1-year low of 0.51 and a 1-year high of 1.78.

Magic Empire Global Company Profile

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter.

