Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.43% of Magyar Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Up 4.8 %

Magyar Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 2,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.28. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

Magyar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Magyar Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MGYR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

