Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,076 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3,260.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

STLD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.49. 200,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.