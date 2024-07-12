Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 119 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.01. 253,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,206. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

