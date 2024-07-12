Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 15.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Moody’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded up $5.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $448.38. 127,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,195. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $449.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

