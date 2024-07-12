Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,617 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,504,000 after acquiring an additional 823,495 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,156,000 after buying an additional 3,405,947 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,069,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after buying an additional 313,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $97,288,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,485,000 after acquiring an additional 144,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 373,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,735. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

