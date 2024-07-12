Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 51,180.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Up 1.4 %

CELH stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. 1,498,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,004. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.47. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELH. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

