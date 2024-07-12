Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $436,514,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.43.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $652.65. 842,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,984. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $650.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.84. The company has a market cap of $281.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

