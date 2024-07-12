Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,700,000 after buying an additional 151,657 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,266,000 after acquiring an additional 77,849 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after purchasing an additional 481,626 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 798,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,930,000 after purchasing an additional 104,082 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 615,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,103,000 after purchasing an additional 84,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.78. 79,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,796. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.82 and a 1-year high of $173.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

