Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 46,042 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 32.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.17. 255,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,176. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $90.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,714. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

