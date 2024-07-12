Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.49. 368,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,944. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.71.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,742,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,742,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Progressive from $281.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

