Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.70. 260,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,782. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $188.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

