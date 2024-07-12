Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Shares Up 777.8%

Shares of Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Free Report) shot up 777.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 56,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Maple Leaf Green World Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.79.
About Maple Leaf Green World
Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Maple Leaf Green World
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Green World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Green World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.