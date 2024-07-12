Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marathon Digital traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 10,534,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 62,002,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

MARA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

