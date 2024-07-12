Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,850,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 825,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $165,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,062 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,235,000. Invst LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 33,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 142,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,675,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,863. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.97.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

