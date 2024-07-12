Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Lowered to $196.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $223.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $117.28 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.45 and a 200 day moving average of $176.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $21,582,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $525,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.