Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Maravai LifeSciences traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 35,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,404,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,123,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,252.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 365,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 359,411 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

