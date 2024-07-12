MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 305,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 850,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

MariaDB Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.64.

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

About MariaDB

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds.

