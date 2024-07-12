Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MKL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,597.67.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,574.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,594.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,509.32. Markel Group has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

