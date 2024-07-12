Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $6.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of MQ opened at $5.41 on Monday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 17,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $65,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

