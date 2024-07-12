Masimo’s (MASI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Masimo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised Masimo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masimo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.57.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $156.30. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average is $128.84.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Masimo by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 127,249 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Masimo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,454,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,497,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Masimo by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

