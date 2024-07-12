Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.7% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after purchasing an additional 605,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.57.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $436.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,578. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $405.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

