Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,324 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.83% of Matson worth $31,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,295,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 653,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 65,736 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Matson by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Performance

MATX traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.91. 238,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,334. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average of $115.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $133.53.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Matson’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $1,151,600.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,491,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $1,151,600.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,491,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,180 shares of company stock worth $5,943,909. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Matson

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.