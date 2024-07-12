Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives $4.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.
Several research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Insider Transactions at Matterport
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matterport Price Performance
Matterport stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.07. Matterport has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
