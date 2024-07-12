Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives $4.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,482 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,482 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 209,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $922,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,297,287.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,645 shares of company stock worth $2,100,344. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.07. Matterport has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

