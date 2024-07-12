Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

MTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of MTTR opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 113.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 36,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $162,724.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,201,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,656.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,482 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,344 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 806,528 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 101.9% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 306,958 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

