McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 576,800 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 925,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

MGRC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,331. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average is $114.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

