McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $596.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $575.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $574.91 and its 200 day moving average is $533.02. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $395.30 and a fifty-two week high of $612.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 31.53 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

