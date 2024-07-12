MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. MDU Resources Group makes up 1.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.32. 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at MDU Resources Group

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

