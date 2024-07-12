MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of MDU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 605,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,175. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

