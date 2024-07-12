Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 1,950.0% in June

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Price Performance
MDIBY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. 2,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile
