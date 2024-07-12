Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 1,950.0% in June

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Price Performance

MDIBY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. 2,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

