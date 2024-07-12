MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Shares Down 3.4%

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.97. 662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

